ZineWriMo Day 7: WIP Wednesday

Hello, zine friends! I don’t know about you, but this week feels like it’s whizzing by to me. I keep thinking it’s Tuesday. Haha. I was very happy to discover that it’s Wednesday, though, as today’s prompt is…

Work on your work in progress

Work day!

This isn’t a very exciting screenshot, but I create a lot of my zines using InDesign. It’s a program I absolutely adore but also one that I got quite a few years back with a hefty student discount – so probably not one you’d like to go for if you’re starting out.

Anyway, this is the first look at the bare bones of Dear Anonymous 8. From here, I’ll plug in all the text, and then I will start picking the fonts, the ways to present the text, and the backgrounds for each letter.

I’ll also be setting up more of the ‘bones’ for Workaholic and Umbrella 2.

What are you working on today? I’d love to know. Be sure to leave a comment below and check out the other people who are joining in.

