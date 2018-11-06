ZineWriMo Day 6: Idea Book

Hello, zine friends! November is certainly on its way already, isn’t it? Today we have a bit more organisation on the agenda because I love organising. That’s pretty much it. Haha. I love planners, I love organising… It makes me happy. Today’s prompt:

Make/Create a zine idea book

While I still carry a little notebook with me wherever I go just in case ideas strike me on the go, this is my ‘official’ ideas notebook when it comes to zines. It’s A5 size and also holds things I need to keep track of for current collab zines, a few written pieces that I need to type up to put in zines, a collection of quotes for another zine I want to make, so on and so forth.

I want to cover both the inside covers and the outside with stickers, but I have three lovelies so far. A little extra inspiration never hurt, right?

Let me know if you have an ideas book and be sure to check out what other participants are doing for ZineWriMo.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

