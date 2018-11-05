ZineWriMo Day 5: Colourful

Hello, lovely zine friends! I hope this day finds you well and having a marvelous start to your week. Alas, mine has been a little tumultuous – hence the Happy Mail Monday video being delayed – but I still got to play with zinemaking a bit with today’s ZineWriMo prompt.

Make a Zine: Warm up with a zine full of colour

In all honesty, I didn’t have the spoons for making any sort of art, so I cheated a bit by selecting a gorgeous watercolour paper from my scrapbooking papers. The gentle, swirling pastels actually reminded me of a poem I wrote years ago and thus decided to put into the zine.

I don’t think I’ll ever have the courage to share the poem, but it was nice to put it down on paper, and it was especially nice to make a zine! Whenever it’s been a while since I’ve made a zine, it feels like so much longer.

A little something on the last page.

I might still tweak the back cover, but for now, I’m pretty darn happy with it. Let me know how you are going with your ZineWriMo creations. ^_^

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

