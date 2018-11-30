ZineWriMo Day 30: ZineWriMo Wrap Up

Happy Friday, zine friends! And happy last day of ZineWriMo! Wowza. We made it. There were a few hiccups on the way, but here we are.

ZineWriMo Wrap Up: Write/post about your ZineWriMo month

I decided to make a video for my ‘wrap up’ just because I thought it would be something different and fun. It’s longer than I thought it would be and a bit ramble-y, but I flip through the mini-zines I’ve made this month (except for the zine zine because I didn’t have it with me at the time), the other zines I’ve made, and I also go through the list of goals I made at the beginning of the month.

If that sounds interesting to you, here we go…

If you don’t want to watch the video or want the TL;DR, I didn’t meet all my goals, but I had a lot of fun. I ended up really liking some of the mini-zines I made to the level that I will be putting them in my shop. I did put some ‘shoot for the moon’ type goals that I didn’t reach, but I’m grateful for the motivation that just the possibility of achieving them provided.

Thank you to everyone who participated no matter how you participated. I hope you had fun despite the stresses of your November. I’m wishing you all the best and hope you’ll stop by the other participants.

Until next ZineWriMo!

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

