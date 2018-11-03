ZineWriMo Day 3: Make Mini-Zine Blanks

Hello, hello, and welcome to day three of ZineWriMo! We’re on our way now, zine friends. Today we have a bit of a prep day for things to come later in the month.

Make mini-zine blanks

I got my very first papercut of the month folding these lovelies, but I am all set. You’ll need seven if you want to make each of the ‘make a zine’ prompts for the month (eight if you’d like to make a ZineWriMo zine about the whole experience).

I’m a ‘production line’ kind of mind, I suppose you could say, so when I’m making more than one thing, I like to do all of step one, then all of step two and so on. I don’t think it makes it any more or less creative. For me, it’s more so because then the blank canvas is already prepped and ready to go. I only need to think about the art.

But maybe I’m thinking about the whole thing a little too much. Haha.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

