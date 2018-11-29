#ZineWriMo Day 29: Set Your Zines Free
29 November, 2018
*Echo Publishing
The finish line is in sight, zine friends! Today we have a sharing is caring flavour of prompt…
Release your zines directly or leave them to be found
I went for the slightly indirect direct route. Haha. I gave a friend of mine a copy of my horror short fic zine ‘Don’t Look Back’, but I sent it with Wanderer because he’d be seeing her while I wouldn’t. I’ve had the pleasure of introducing this friend to zines, so I like giving her surprise zines.
Did you set your zines free? I’d love to hear how and where you did. 🙂 Let me know in the comments.
Check out the full list of daily prompts here.
Participants:
*Echo Publishing
*Riot Grrl
*Ulterior Zines
*Olga Writes Things
*Zines and Things
*Maybe Magick Zines