ZineWriMo Day 29: Set Your Zines Free

The finish line is in sight, zine friends! Today we have a sharing is caring flavour of prompt…

Release your zines directly or leave them to be found

I went for the slightly indirect direct route. Haha. I gave a friend of mine a copy of my horror short fic zine ‘Don’t Look Back’, but I sent it with Wanderer because he’d be seeing her while I wouldn’t. I’ve had the pleasure of introducing this friend to zines, so I like giving her surprise zines.

Did you set your zines free? I’d love to hear how and where you did. 🙂 Let me know in the comments.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

