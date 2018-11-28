ZineWriMo Day 28: WIP Wednesday

Hello, good evening, good morning, and everything in between! It’s our last Work in Progress Wednesday of the month, and I am so excited about what I have been working on today…

Work on your work in progress

What’s all this? Well this is a screen shot of the editing software I use for making videos. Nope, I’m not making a Happy Mail Monday video early. I’m working on the next episode of The Zine Collector podcast!

Woo! It has definitely been a while (and might be a while again to be honest). I’m so excited because five awesome zinemakers are joining me in this episode of The Zine Collector! Haha. Lots of exclamations in this post.

I will be back here very soon with episode 20. I hope you’ve had a wonderful day!

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

