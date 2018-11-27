#ZineWriMo Day 27: Zinemaker On The Go
Hell, and beautiful day to you, zine friends. I hope the day has been treating you well and that the beginning of your week has been kind.
Create on the Go: Make a zinemaker travel kit
It’s only today that I realised that the prompt could be taken a couple ways. Either a travel kit for yourself or a kit for someone else. Alas, I’d already taken the pictures of my little travel kit, so I went with that.
I got this lovely pen/cil case a couple years ago, and I’m not sure if you can still get it. It’s not available on JetPens anymore, at least.
I love that this case has a handle. It feels like a miniature briefcase and has ample different sorts of storage as well.
The front section has nice pen pockets for bigger pens, an elastic band that I like to keep paperclips on, a small pocket that perfectly fits mini-zines…
…and a little pocket that I use for washi.
The back section has a zippered pouch I use for the pens and pencils I don’t use very often and a flap type of holder that’s great for tools. I only have my small ruler in there now, but it’s also good for scissors and other sorts.
Underneath that is a deep section for other bits and bobs. I keep my most often used bits and bobs in there. I like to leave it open and then I can just take things out as I need them when I’m working on something. (I take it with me around the house, too. Hehe.)
(The yellow thing is a bunch of small sticky flags, and the blue thing is an eraser – just in case you were curious.)
So there you have it! I don’t actually get out much, haha, but I still love this pencil case. Especially the mini-zine-sized pocket. And that’s it for me today. I’ll be back tomorrow!
