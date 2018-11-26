ZineWriMo Day 25: Zine Friends & Day 26: Zine Zines!

Hello! It’s the start of a new week and, once again, I’m behind a day. Haha. I can’t feel too bad at the tail end of the month, though.

Because I have a Happy Mail Monday video to come and don’t want to overload email subscribers’ inboxes, I’ve decided to combine yesterday and today. I’ve also decided to combine them because…

Sharing is Caring: Make zines with friends

…I didn’t really accomplish this. I don’t really have any friends (to the degree they’d be able to hang out rather last minute) around town just yet. I did think about doing an online hangout in one form or another, but Wanderer didn’t feel well quite suddenly, so I ended up spending the afternoon keeping an eye on him.

However, I did get to today’s prompt.

Make a Zine: Make a zine about zines!

I intended this zine to be about how to make a mini-zine. How to fold one and that sort of thing. What it ended up being is… a sort of general ramble from me about mini-zines. Bits and bobs about minding your margins, how design is up to you, and that sort.

You can check out a full video flip-through on my Instagram if you’re not clear what I’m on about. I’m still not clear. Haha.

That being said, I love checking out zines about zines, so if you had the chance to make one today, please let me know!

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

