ZineWriMo Day 23: Celebrate Friends

22 days, my zine friends! 22 days! I made it that long before missing a day of ZineWriMo. I’ve been looking forward to today’s prompt, too, but the day just got away from me as it so often does.

Make a Zine: Celebrate an awesome person in your life by making a mini-zine about them

This is an idea I got from Kari Tervo. We’re friends on Facebook (I’m Jaime Nyx there, by the way, if you care to be FB friends), and I saw a while back that she had made a very cool zine for Miss Muffcake about how Miss Muffcake is a really cool person. How fun is that! Talk about spreading the sunshine and making someone’s day brighter.

I will definitely be catching up on this prompt… just not tonight. *melts into a puddle*

Did you get the chance to make a zine for an awesome person in your life? Let me know it the comments!

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

