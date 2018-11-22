ZineWriMo Day 22: Zine Teacher

Hello, hello, zine friends. And a happy Turkey Day to American friends who celebrate the day. What do we have on the agenda today…

Teach someone about zines

I’m going to be a bit cheeky for this one today, I’m afraid. I don’t really have anyone to teach about zines today as I’ve already poked and prodded nearly everyone I know about zines already. Hahaha. I do also like to think of Sea Green Zines as a place with more than a few zine resources for anyone learning.

However, I will say that if there’s anything you would like to see me cover that is zine-related, please don’t feel shy about letting me know. I’m happy for suggestions and, if there’s something I’m not familiar with, then I’ll do my best to find someone who is more knowledgeable.

With that, I wish you the best for your day. Don’t forget to let me know what’s happening for your ZineWriMo and to visit the other participants on the participants list below.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

