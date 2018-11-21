ZineWriMo Day 21: WIP Wednesday

Hello, zine friends! Anyone else get out of bed still sleepy this morning? I had a think about sleeping in, but my poor dog Zenna was panting at the bedroom door (something she does when she needs a cuddle as well as when she’s just warm), so out of bed I sprang. Haha. I’ve been yawning all day. However, I did get things done.

Work on your work in progress

My work in progress this week wasn’t specifically on zines, but it was zine related. I had a huge stack of mail (as featured in my Happy Mail Monday video) to get all organised and ready to go, and that’s what I’ve been working on today.

I don’t have a picture for you, as I’ve been packing away things in my mail tote as they were ready to send, and I’d rather not get it all out. Haha. I’m that level of tired. I’m pretty happy, though, because a lot of people will be getting happy mail soon (crossing fingers before Christmas!).

What did you get up to today? Let me know in the comments with a comment or a link to your ZineWriMo post.

