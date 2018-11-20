ZineWriMo Day 20: Refilling the Well

Hello, hello, zine friends. Today is an important day in the ZineWriMo calendar, for today is the day we…

Read zines! Refill your creative well

Refilling the creative well is a term that means taking the time to find what inspires you. To take joy in the inspirations you already have in your life.

In today’s world, there’s so much about ‘produce, produce, produce’. That’s why it’s more important than ever to find creativity in any and all ways you can. But just as important as creating things is encouraging, finding, and embracing what inspires us to do them in the first place.

Today – well, this evening – I’m settling down to read some zines. That’s one way I like filling my creative well. But you don’t necessarily have to read zines today. Perhaps you find museums inspiring. Or cafes (never mind those people who snort and call it a stereotype). Or perhaps doodling while chatting with a friend is just your cup of tea.

Whatever helps fill your creative well, enjoy it with no guilt and no thoughts about what you ‘should’ be doing. Enjoy, take it all in, and have a wonderful day.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

