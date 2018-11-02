ZineWriMo Day 2: Plan Your Goals and Dreams

Hello, and happy Friday, zine friends! I’m still in shock that we’re already in November, but what can you do short of getting a good grip and holding on for the ride?

Today we’re going to take our brainstorms/thought gardens from yesterday and give them a bit of organisation.

Goals, Plans, Dreams: Organise the brainstorm

While I do like the somewhat choatic look of my idea web, it doesn’t really fit my mind’s preferences when it comes to actual planning. With planning, I like lists. Lists, lists, and more lists.

There are, of course, plenty of ways to organise ideas. Whatever way works best for you is the best way for you to do it. Personally, I’m a big fan of the bullet journal style of organisation:

As soon as I started taking the things from my web and making them into the list, I started feeling like these things were achievable. This isn’t my full list (because that could go on for miles), but I already love the look and feel of this approach.

So what are my goals for ZineWriMo:

*Finish collab zines (and send out contributor copies):

–Paper Currency 2

–Umbrella 2

–Dear Anonymous 8

–Workaholic 1

*Non-Collab Zines:

–Missives From Murray Bridge 16

–Don’t Call Me Cupcake 10

*Other Zines:

–ZineWriMo Mini-Zines

*Other:

–Do all ZineWriMo daily activities (and blog about it)

*Extra Credit:

–The Zine Collector Episode 20

–Put zines onto Amazon

–Open the SGZ distro?!

Wowza. That’s a list, but I’m feeling good about it.

Do you use a different way to organise your plans? I’d love to see it if you’ve posted about it anywhere. Be sure to leave a comment and link in the description.

