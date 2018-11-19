#ZineWriMo Day 19: Double-Sided
Hello, zine friends, and welcome to a brand new week. It’s already day 19 of ZineWriMo, and things are buzzing right along. Today we had an interesting prompt for making a mini-zine…
Make a Zine: Make a double-sided zine
Haha! I actually really like how this one turned out. A GTT is a glucose tolerance test and usually means you’re stuck at the clinic for two hours or so. And they make you drink this nasty glucose concoction as well. I have these tests more often than I would like thanks to my PCOS, and I actually had one recently. When I saw today’s prompt, the idea for the zine popped right into my head.
Talk about making something good out of a grumpy situation.
How did you go? Did you make a mini-zine? Let me know about it in the comments.
Check out the full list of daily prompts here.
Participants:
*Echo Publishing
*Riot Grrl
*Ulterior Zines
*Olga Writes Things
*Zines and Things
*Maybe Magick Zines