ZineWriMo Day 19: Double-Sided

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to a brand new week. It’s already day 19 of ZineWriMo, and things are buzzing right along. Today we had an interesting prompt for making a mini-zine…

Make a Zine: Make a double-sided zine

Haha! I actually really like how this one turned out. A GTT is a glucose tolerance test and usually means you’re stuck at the clinic for two hours or so. And they make you drink this nasty glucose concoction as well. I have these tests more often than I would like thanks to my PCOS, and I actually had one recently. When I saw today’s prompt, the idea for the zine popped right into my head.

Talk about making something good out of a grumpy situation.

How did you go? Did you make a mini-zine? Let me know about it in the comments.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

