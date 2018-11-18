ZineWriMo Day 18: Snack Time

Hello, zine friends! This month just keeps flying by, doesn’t it? Haha. I’ve spent the day finishing up a few zine projects and doing a lot – A LOT – of printing, folding, and sewing. Funnily enough, that rounded up quite nicely with today’s prompts because I needed zine-making fuel.

Sharing is Caring: What are your snacks of choice?

Tom and Luke Snackaballs may have a funny name, but they hit the spot when I want something sweet and reasonably healthy. I say reasonably because I could easily eat a whole bag if I let myself, and that’s not so good even if what you’re eating is only made of dates, cashews, and coconut. (That’s just one of the flavours, by the way.)

Anyway, I’m not going to turn this into an ad for Tom and Luke, but I’d give them a go if you want something sweet but don’t want added sugars.

What are your snacks of choice when you’re working hard?

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

