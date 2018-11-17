ZineWriMo Day 17: 24 Hour Zine Day

Hello, zine friends! I don’t know about you, but we had an absolutely gorgeous sunny day here totally perfect for doing some zinemaking in the sunshine. So good. I hope your weekend has jumped to a good start and that the universe is treating you kindly. Today, I think the universe was reminding me to finish what I start.

24 Hour Zine Day: Make a mini or a full 24-page zine in 24 hours

I decided to take today’s prompt and use it to finish the three mini-zines I’d started yesterday. I did think about the full 24-page zine in 24 hours, but I decided it would feel better to get the triplets (haha) sorted – and it did. As much as I love the excitement of starting a project, the feeling of finishing a project is lovely, too.

What did you decide to do with your day? Work day? Play day? It’s all good! No stress here. Let me know what you did in the comments.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

