ZineWriMo Day 16: Zine Prompts

Hello and happy Friday, zine friends! I hope this week has treated you well. Though if most of my friends’ lives are to go by, then everyone has had a very, very busy week! In that event, I hope you get a good, restful relax time very soon.

Make a zine: Get prompts for what to put in your zine from friends and strangers

I asked for zine prompts on Instagram and received three responses from Latibule, Miss Muffcake, and Natalie Michelle Watson. Rather than three pages in one mini-zine, I decided to make three mini-zines.

I love the idea of getting prompts from other people. Unfortunately, I didn’t think it through before I got started and bit off more I can chew. I didn’t quite finish any of them, so no peeks inside just yet. Thank you so much for the prompts, Latibule, Miss Muffcake, and Natalie!

How’d you go with getting prompts from friends?

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

A special fun surprise from MissMuffcake is here…

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

