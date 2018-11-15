#ZineWriMo Day 15: 1/2 Way!
Is it the weekend yet? Did I ask that yesterday? Haha. Thank goodness for ZineWriMo days that allow me to chill out at the end of a long day with some zine reading.
Halfway through the month: Your day, your way
As I mentioned, it’s been a long day and, in fact, a long week. I am so, so ready to sit down and not get up unless I’ve run out of zines to read. Haha. A pleasurable night by any standard. Well, any standard of mine, anyway.
I’m afraid that I don’t have any zine reviews for you this week, but I will be back to regular reviewing next week.
How are you spending your day, your way? Something zine-y or taking a break?
Check out the full list of daily prompts here.
Participants:
*Echo Publishing
*Riot Grrl
*Ulterior Zines
*Olga Writes Things
*Zines and Things
*Maybe Magick Zines