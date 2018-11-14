ZineWriMo Day 14: WIP Wednesday

It’s already Wednesday, and we’re already nearly halfway through the month! How did that happen?

Work on your work in progress

Today was absolutely full on with various appointments and whatnot, so I’m afraid I don’t have anything new to report on the zine front. I’d rather not show you repeat pictures of Dear Anonymous 8, so here we are. I do have a picture to share – of a very naughty dog who will still sook with the best of them for some treats even when she’s been naughty.

I hope that makes up at least in small part for the lack of anything exciting. Haha.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Participants:

*Echo Publishing

*Riot Grrl

*Ulterior Zines

*Olga Writes Things

*Zines and Things

*Maybe Magick Zines

