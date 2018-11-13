#ZineWriMo Day 13: Progress Pics
13 November, 2018
Hello, hello, hello. Today has been a day of catch up for me, but being in that work focus mindset has been good. I’ve accomplished a lot. Phew! I even managed to finish one of the comp zines I’ve been working on, so big plus there!
Progress Pics: How are your WIPs going?
Dear Anonymous 8 is printed and folded! Woohoo! The sewing will still take me a little while, but I am very happy to have at least one of the zine goals I set at the beginning of the month finished (well, except for the sewing) already. Upward and onward!
Check out the full list of daily prompts here.
