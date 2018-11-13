ZineWriMo Day 12: Fanzine

Hello, zine friends! Well, I made it to day 12 before I fell behind with the prompts. Haha. Not too shabby. I had an appointment that involved a bit of a road trip, and I didn’t have it in me to make a fanzine when I got back home. However, I did putter away with yesterday’s prompt this morning.

Make a Zine: Make a fanzine

I decided to make a fanzine about one of the first – if not the first – zine I ever picked up on Steam. I’ve been playing it since the very early days (2013) and have absolutely loved it. Even though I’m really bad at it. Haha. It’s Don’t Starve!

If you want to see a video of me flipping through the zine, check out my Instagram account.

This is not a zine I will be reproducing because I don’t have any rights to any of the art. Maybe if I can up my drawing skills in the future, I will come back to it. For now, it was a fun exercise, and it was nice to think about all the reasons I love Don’t Starve.

