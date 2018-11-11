ZineWriMo Day 11: Favourite Zine Tools

Hello, zine friends! Is it the end of the weekend already? Nearly so in this time zone. I am enjoying a beautiful end to a lovely weekend weather-wise, though, so I certainly can’t complain.

For today in ZineWriMo…

Sharing is Caring: Show off your favourite zine tools

I’m afraid for today you get a little repeat of yesterday. These are the ‘tools’ that I use most by far.

My washi tape collection is a favourite go-to of mine because it can add beautiful elements to any page with ease. There are so many different patterns and shapes – and there are always more out in the world if you don’t happen to have what you’re looking for on hand. I also use washi on zine mail as well, so it gets all kind of use (and I go through a lot of it).

The tool(s) I use even more than washi? Embroidery thread and a needle. I like the sew the binding of my zines and consider the green thread to be a sort of ‘signature’ for Sea Green Zines. I didn’t start out doing it with that in mind, but that is the fun thing about some traditions – they sneak up on you.

What are your favourite zinemaking tools? I imagine there are more than a few favourite staplers out in the mix. Let me know in the comments.

Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

