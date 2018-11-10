ZineWriMo Day 10: Zinemaking Supplies

Hello, zine friends, and a happy ZineWriMo day 10! Today is a day for headless chook mode around the zine cave with heaps to do and never enough time to do them. Still, I have been poking away at my various zine projects and was lucky in that today’s prompt didn’t take very much time at all.

Organise your zinemaking goodies

When it comes to me and the zine cave, I’m reminded of my beautiful dog Zenna and her bed. Most of the time, it’s absolutely fine. But every now and then, she decides it’s still not quite right and fusses with this or that until she finally settles down.

Well over a year since I’ve moved, I’m still fussing, poking, and prodding at various things, trying to create an ‘ideal’ workspace (whatever that will end up being). But it worked for me today in that I’ve already packed up all my zinemaking goodies.

I’ve somehow managed to accumulate a huge amount of washi tape that I put into a clear bowl-thing that I actually won at the pub ages ago. My zine sewing supplies are also nicely packed all together (though there isn’t really much to pack) in a green box so neither needles nor thread wander away from me.

What’s not pictured (because I forgot and now don’t have the light for it) is the one cube on my cube shelf reserved for the scrapbooking paper I use for backgrounds in some of my zines. I have a few 12×12 pads and quite a few 6×6 ones of all sorts of different patterns because I also make cards.

And now that you know more about me than you wanted to… Haha! Let me know how you keep your zine making goodies all nice and tidy. Or do you keep them in different ways? Does tidiness take away from the creativity? Let me know in the comments.

