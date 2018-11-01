ZineWriMo Day 1: Brainstorming & Thought Gardens

I’m not ready! How is it November already? I’m definitely not ready. Haha. But here we are anyway! Day one of ZineWriMo. Today’s to-do is a pretty fun one – at least for someone like me who loves planning. (Not so great at the execution of the plans, but…)

Brainstorming Day! Come up with zine ideas

‘Brainstorming’ is the more common term, but I thought I’d throw ‘thought gardens’ in there as well because I actually prefer it. It brings lovely visuals of planting thought seeds and watching them grow into various projects. In this case, zine projects!

There are heaps of ways to brainstorm, of course. There’s the tried and true method from my childhood – the idea web:

I think these are fun because it gets be out of my usual ‘locked down’ sort of linear thinking. The web can spread and grow as it pleases, filling the page with glorious ideas.

Alas, before I got that far, prepping my though garden involved wandering around the house and gathering all the slips of paper and sticky notes into one place. Hehe.

If my rapidly growing garden has shown me one thing, it’s that this is going to be a busy month!

Are you joining in ZineWrimo? Check out the full list of daily prompts here.

Be sure to leave a link in the comments to where you’re posting/tweeting/etc so I can check it out!

