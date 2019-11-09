ZineWriMo 2019 Day 9: Sharing is Caring: Connect with Other Zinemakers

Hello, zine friends, and happy weekend if this is the start to your weekend. If it is not, happy day. 🙂 Today we have a Sharing is Caring Saturday, and the activity is…

Sharing is Caring: Connect with Other Zinemakers

Connecting with other people is one of many elements that makes the zineverse great, which is why listing other participants for events like ZineWriMo (and zine trades, and zine review zines, etc) is important to me. You can find the list of other participants at the end of each post this month, and there are other ways to connect, too!

There is a ZineWriMo Facebook Group as well as the hashtags #zinewrimo and #zinewrimo2019 that you can check out on Instagram and/or Twitter.

That is it for me today, wonderful creatives. Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

Other Participants:

https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/

https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/

https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/

https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/

https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

