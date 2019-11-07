ZineWriMo 2019 Day 7: Write it Down: Create a Zine Ideas Book

Day 7?! Woosh! Haha. Hello, zine friends, and welcome to another day in ZineWriMo-land. Today we have a fun one in the form of…

Write it Down: Create a Zine Ideas Book

I’m a sticky notes all over my desk and scribbled-on napkins stuck in my pockets kind of woman. However, I do still carry a little notebook around with me most times because you really never know when inspiration will strike. (As I’ve said entirely too many times at this point haha.)

Today’s zinespiration was actually really easy for me not because I already have an idea notebook going (you do NOT want to see the state of the zine cave) but because…

Stickers! True Zine Marin sent me this little lovely that she stickered up for me, and I knew it would be absolutely perfect. I forgot to take pictures of the inside, but there are even perforated pages.

It’s the little things in life. Haha.

I’m planning on adding some more stickers and some washi tape as well. In the past I’ve been focused on just having the notebook with me, but this time I’d like to have fun in creating the notebook as well as writing down the ideas that it will store.

Do you have a favourite notebook? Will you make one for your glorious ideas? Let me know, and be sure to check out the others participating in ZineWriMo 2019.

