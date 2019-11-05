ZineWriMo 2019 Day 5: Warm Up: Oodles of Doodles

Day five! It’s already day five! Eep! Haha. Hello and welcome, zine friends! For today’s prompt…

Warm Up: Oodles of Doodles

Warm Up days are meant to be just that – creative warm ups. Whether it’s something you do regularly or something you rarely do, warming up is the gentle stretching of creativity. Loosening up of the structures we set up for ourselves and a freeing of the creative self.

I imagine how I may sound in writing that, but it’s true! You see, zine friends, I am not someone who doodles. I don’t often sketch, doodle, draw, or any number of different things. However, I do believe in the possibilities that can be unlocked by trying new things, so here we are.

As it turned out, I loved today’s prompt, and it even brought me a bit of nostalgia!

If I ‘doodle’ anything, it’s usually a mass of random swirls and flowers with the occasional pattern mixed in there. When I started out, I found myself actually pretty resistant. Oh, the flowers aren’t pretty, oh does that even make sense, so on and so forth. Slowly but surely, however, I found myself relaxing with the blank page. I let my hand and the ink it controlled wander where it would. Swirls, curls, vines, and flowers… I let it happen, and it was very nice.

But then! Oh, nostalgia!

From swirls and curls I changed to rulers and lines! Did anyone else make these in school? I learned how to do them when I was very young, and I remember I became absolutely obsessed with making them again and again. It had been YEARS since I’ve made one, but when I started, I fell right back into it. Something about straight lines combining to make a curve seemed like magic to me when I was a kid, and it was so much fun to make one again.

Lovely stuff.

How did you get along today? Did you have some fun with doodles, drawings, and or visual explorations? Let me know. And be sure to check out the other people joining in!

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

