ZineWriMo 2019 Day 4: Make A Mini-Zine: Full of Colour!

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to the first Make A Mini-Zine Monday of ZineWriMo 2019! And of course, today’s prompt…

Make A Mini-Zine Full of Colour

I’m not sure what I was thinking when I picked this for today, but past me knew what then-future-me needed today, that’s for sure. As I was finishing up editing the Happy Mail Monday video (to come soon), I was drawing a complete blank on what to do! Colour, okay. But what about?

As it turned out, what my marshmallow heart really needed to do was just get out my markers, grab a mini-zine blank, and just go for it.

I am so, so glad I did.

I love plans, goals, and lists utterly and completely, but the way things have been… Today turned out to be a good day for my soul. I had my colours, I had my blank paper, and I just started making swirls with the colours. From the swirls came ideas. From the ideas came words. And with those words came things I really needed to express – even if only to myself.

I talk and write a lot about what zines can be and do for people, but it’s the moments like these that truly remind me about how important it is that we create. That we make our music, paint our paintings, speak our truths, and, well, make our zines. Finding your way of expressing is a very important step in figuring out who you are.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

