ZineWriMo 2019 Day 3: Make Mini-Zine Blanks

Hello, hello, and hello! Three hellos for this, the third day of ZineWriMo. And what a day it is! Sunny, big fluffy clouds, cool breezes. Today, I am sitting at my desk with blank pieces of paper for today’s prompt…

Make Mini-Zine Blanks

For this year’s ZineWriMo, you’ll need four mini-zine blanks if you’d like one for each of the prompts – five if you’d like to make a mini-24-hour zine. I highly recommend making more, though. I like having spare blanks on hand because you never know when an idea will strike. Plus they are pretty easy to tuck away in notebooks and in pockets.

Let me know if you’re prepping with mini-zine blanks and/or prepping in other ways as well.

