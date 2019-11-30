ZineWriMo 2019 Day 29: Friday Night Highlights: Show Off/Write About Your Progress

Hello, and happy Friday-on-Saturday, zine friends. Friday got well and truly away from me, so it’s a double-ZineWriMo post kind of day to round out not only the week but also the end of the month (already!).

Friday Night Highlights: Show Off/Write About Your Progress

My WIP is WIP no more! (Yes, the colours are accurate – I think my printer is running out of ink.) There was one thing I really wanted to do this month, and it’s create the last Missive of 2019. It’s been a longer time in the coming than I’d thought it would be, but that’s neither here nor there. It’s funny for this to be the first in a number of things that wrap up the year, but really, I’m looking forward to the start of 2020.

Have you shown your Friday highlights, or are you waiting for the big wrap up? Let me know in the comments.

Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.

