ZineWriMo 2019 Day 28: Set Your Zines Free

Hello and happy nearly-Friday, zine friends. Haha. Nearly Friday because I have my days mixed up and almost typed ‘happy Friday’. So what’s on the agenda for today…

Set Your Zines Free

Yes! It’s set your zines free, a day about leaving your zines for people to find, giving free zines to friends, sharing zines online, and all sorts of other ways to share your creations.

Today I’m setting my zines free by packing extra freebies into orders as well as sending out some surprise goodies as well. It’s getting to that point in the year when mail is going to slow down due to the volume, so I wanted to get out some mail before all that happens. Haha. And what a better way to do it.

I’m thinking that, eventually, I’d like to start sharing the zine love more locally – maybe even teach some workshops – but that may be something for 2020. No reason to stop dreaming though. Hehe.

Are you sharing some zine goodness today? Let me know in the comments – especially if you have any giveaways of any sort that you would like me to share.

Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.

Other Participants:

https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/

https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/

https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/

https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/

https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

