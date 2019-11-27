ZineWriMo 2019 Day 27: Work in Progress Wednesday

Hello, and happy Wednesday, zine friends! Today is our last Wednesday and thus our last Work in Progress Wednesday of the month! Oh, gosh, to think we’re already here!

Work in Progress Wednesday

Work in Progress Wednesday is just that – working on our WIPs. If you care to share what you’ve been working on, all the better!

Today I poked away a bit at the InDesign, adding bits and pieces. I absolutely love the amount of clip art you can find on Etsy that is very affordable and can be used as much as you like for non-commercial purposes. I have a lot of watercolour goodies that I have been enjoying including in the Missives.

As much as I do a lot on computer, the writing still happens primarily on paper. That is what I’ve been doing most of the evening, and I will do a bit more before I go to bed. Tomorrow for typing!

What have you been working on today? No stress if the answer is nothing! There is a holiday on soon in the US, so perhaps your priority today was prep or travel. It’s all good. If you’ve shared something, let me know in the comments.

Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.

