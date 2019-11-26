ZineWriMo 2019 Day 26: Warm Up: Share the Zine Love: Favourites, Odes, & Thoughts

Hello, dear zine friends, and welcome to this Tuesday, the 26th day of ZineWriMo. Today we have a warm up all about sharing…

Warm Up: Share the Zine Love: Favourites, Odes, & Thoughts

…zine love!

Today I’m sharing my zine love with a favourite as well as a couple pages you may or may not have seen depending on how you view these posts.

First, a favourite for zinemakers of all experience levels.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution!

Stolen Sharpie Revolution is one of the first zine-related additions to my now happy, happy zine collection. It was, is, and forever will be one of my favourite resources for all zinemakers because it covers a bit of everything clearly and concisely – not to mention being an absolutely massive help to me when I was first starting out (nearly a decade ago and dreaming of having a distro).

What’s even more awesome is Alex Wrekk didn’t just leave it at one and done. I have about three different editions of SSR as it keeps growing and expanding with updated as well as new information!

Absolutely one to check out if you haven’t already.

My other two little shares are the resources page and zine review index you can find here on the main site. They could both use some updating (please let me know if you’d like your zine shop, distro, zine blog, etc listed!), but they can be a place to start if you (like me, too) like to have plenty of time and space to poke around all of the things before diving into a new project.

What are you sharing in today’s zine warm up? A favourite zine? Thoughts on zinemaking? Let me know in the comments.

Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.

Other Participants:

https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/

https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/

https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/

https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/

https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

