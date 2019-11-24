ZineWriMo 2019 Day 24: 24 Hours on the 24th: Make a Zine (any size/type) in 24 Hours
Hello once more for the second post of the day, zine friends. For today’s prompt…
Alas, I’m afraid that this post will be of the more boring variety, as I just don’t have the spoons with me to make a 24-hour zine – even a mini-one – today. However, there is still a lot of zine goodness to be enjoyed – even of the ZineWriMo variety, so be sure to check out the other participants below.
Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.
Other Participants:
https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/
https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/
https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/
https://hadass420.wordpress.com/
https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/
https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/
https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/
