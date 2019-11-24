ZineWriMo 2019 Day 23: Sharing is Caring: Share Your Zine Space/Tools/Collection/Etc

Hello, zine friends, and oops! I’ll be posting up twice today as yesterday slipped right past me. Saturday’s prompt!

Sharing is Caring: Share Your Zine Space/Tools/Collection/Etc

I’ve mentioned a few times that the zine cave is in less than ideal condition. However, with Happy Mail Monday rolling around once a week, there is a space that I need to keep tidy for filming…

My happy mail table in front of the Wall of Sunshine! (Also known as the Wall of Awesome and the Wall of Zine Goodness.) Ideas don’t always go to plan, but I’m so glad that I followed through with the wall. It makes me smile whenever I look at it. I change and tweak things every now and then, but, for the most part, things remain the same. I will forever be so grateful to each and every person whose creations – be it anything from note, to sticker, to piece of art – have come together to be a part of that space.

How about you? What part of your zine process and/or space are you showing today? Let me know in the comments.

Until then, make some zines and spread a little sunshine.

