ZineWriMo 2019 Day 22: Friday Night Highlights: Show Off/Write About Your Progress

Hello and happiest of Fridays, zine friends! What do we have on for today…

Friday Night Highlights: Show Off/Write About Your Progress

This week has been a bit of a kerfuffle, so I’m going to switch things up and put the focus – or highlight, if you will – on the other people who are participating on ZineWriMo.

https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/

https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/

https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/

https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/

https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

The list can be an easy thing to miss once you’ve grown used to seeing it, so why not give it a little extra sunshine today? 🙂 Check out the awesomeness happening with these other zinemakers (if you haven’t already/recently). Also remember there is a ZineWriMo Facebook Group as well as the hashtags #zinewrimo and #zinewrimo2019 that you can check out on Instagram and/or Twitter.

That’s me for this fine Friday, zine friends. Reach out if you can. Make connections if you’re comfortable.

…and spread a little sunshine.

