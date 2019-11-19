ZineWriMo 2019 Day 19: Warm Up: Collage It Out
Hello, zine friends, and welcome to – gosh, is it only Tuesday? My days are all flavours of mixed up together. So what’s on for today?
Warm Up: Collage It Out
Collage is defined as “a collection or combination of various things”. In the zine world, I see it used often as backgrounds with washi, scrapbook paper, stickers, and more coming together to create beautiful textures and wonders for the eyes.
I have a weird relationship with collage. I really love it and love seeing what people combine to create something altogether new. But doing it myself? I feel a little intimidated. It’s a freeing sort of art process, and yet it’s one of those strange things where it’s like the overwhelm of the blank page.
However, earlier this year I made a 24 hour zine based on prompts from others, and I found myself more inclined to make collages. Maybe not quite as ‘collage-y’ as other things, but I’m trying not to judge myself. Especially when I’m still pretty pleased with pages like this…
A collage of blues? A collage of waves? I’m not sure. In the end, I’m still pretty happy with it.
Did you try making a collage today? Are you one for collages? Let me know, and be sure to check out the other participants as well.
