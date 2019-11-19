ZineWriMo 2019 Day 19: Warm Up: Collage It Out

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to – gosh, is it only Tuesday? My days are all flavours of mixed up together. So what’s on for today?

Warm Up: Collage It Out

Collage is defined as “a collection or combination of various things”. In the zine world, I see it used often as backgrounds with washi, scrapbook paper, stickers, and more coming together to create beautiful textures and wonders for the eyes.

I have a weird relationship with collage. I really love it and love seeing what people combine to create something altogether new. But doing it myself? I feel a little intimidated. It’s a freeing sort of art process, and yet it’s one of those strange things where it’s like the overwhelm of the blank page.

However, earlier this year I made a 24 hour zine based on prompts from others, and I found myself more inclined to make collages. Maybe not quite as ‘collage-y’ as other things, but I’m trying not to judge myself. Especially when I’m still pretty pleased with pages like this…

A collage of blues? A collage of waves? I’m not sure. In the end, I’m still pretty happy with it.

Did you try making a collage today? Are you one for collages? Let me know, and be sure to check out the other participants as well.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

Other Participants:

https://www.instagram.com/violett_komplett/

https://www.instagram.com/bydhiyanah/

https://www.instagram.com/dungeon_maven/

https://hadass420.wordpress.com/

https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gothcupcake/

https://www.instagram.com/14thframe/

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

