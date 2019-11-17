ZineWriMo 2019 Day 17: Try Something New With Your Zinemaking

Hello and happy Sunday, zine friends. Welcome to day seventeen of ZineWriMo. Today we adventure into some variety with our zinemaking with…

Try Something New With Your Zinemaking

One of the many reasons that zines are so wonderful is that they are so versatile in their making. There is no one way to make a zine with even more ‘traditional’ forms varying in their size, shape, and binding. From the type of paper you use to the way you reproduce them (if you make copies), zines can take you in a number of artistic directions.

Do you usually staple your zine? Sew it? Do you usually use scrapbook paper or create zines entirely on computer? How about printing – laser, inkjet, riso? There are also elements which can be digital, hand drawn, hand stamped, written, and more.

My latest adventure in zinemaking has seen the binding of my zines go from being handsewn to bound by a sewing machine. It’s definitely a time-saver, that’s for sure, but I’m still not entire sure how I feel about it. No judgement to those who do, of course; I’m just missing the relaxing quality of sitting down and sewing something by hand.

These are only a few different ways you can creatively experiment in your zinemaking. Did you try something new today? A new art style? New backgrounds? New bindings? Let me know in the comments.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

