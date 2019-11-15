ZineWriMo 2019 Day 15: ½ Way Point! Your Day, Your Way

Hello and happy Friday, zine friends! The halfway day falling on a Friday? Wonderful! So what does the halfway point mean?

½ Way Point! Your Day, Your Way

Rest, read, review, reflect, relax, and all manner of different things – even ones that don’t start with the letter ‘r’.

I spent my Friday in the ‘rest’ mode for the most part – with a heaping bit of self-forgiveness for doing so. 2019 has been a year of many lessons, and taking time to rest has become a big one. It doesn’t make for the most exciting of blog posts, haha, but it makes for a happier Nyx.

How about you? How have you spent your fine Friday? Let me know in the comments and be sure to check out the other participants below.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

