ZineWriMo 2019 Day 13: Work in Progress Wednesday

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to the middle of the week. Today’s prompt is…

Work in Progress Wednesday

…on which we work on our Works in Progress in whatever ways we care to do so.

Today was a day for ideas in the land of Sea Green Zines. I’d originally planned to work on Monday’s double-sided zine, but then I got an idea for a second double-sided zine. Then I started thinking about various things that I wanted to include in the Missives…

I enjoy days like this – especially when they are unexpected. When the ideas flow and all I can really do is write them all down before they float off into the ether.

How about you? How have you spent your Wednesday? Let me know in the comments.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

