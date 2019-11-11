ZineWriMo 2019 Day 11: Make a Mini-Zine: Double-sided Goodness

Hello, zine friends!

My, my, my. What a day it has been. On this eleventh day of ZineWriMo, our prompt is…

Make a Mini-Zine: Double-sided Goodness

Alas, today also happens to be Happy Mail Monday, and I have spent the day dealing with various technical difficulties. Now it’s starting to get late, I am exhausted, and – while I have an idea for a double-sided mini-zine – I didn’t get the chance to work on one like I wanted to.

That’s life, though. These are the sorts of things that happen that are our of our control and that we just have to sail with the best we can. In the end, the day has been what it has been, and WIP Wednesdays just so happen to be great days for catching up when one gets behind in this.

How was/is your day? Have you made a double-sided mini-zine? Let me know in the comments.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

Novice Zinester

Herinza Syadza

