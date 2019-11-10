ZineWriMo 2019 Day 10: Have Supplies, Will Travel: Make/Update a Zinemaking Travel Kit

Hello and welcome to the tenth day of November and ZineWriMo as well. Jumping right in with today’s prompt…

Have Supplies, Will Travel: Make/Update a Zinemaking Travel Kit

I’ve tried a couple of different travel kits in the past years. I quite like all the little compartments and zippers in my travel kit from last year, I’ve found the flatter, more notebook-like travel kit from the year easier to put into a backpack or smaller bag.

I still find something really amusing about the fact that this is a bag meant for organising cables and coords, and it ended up working so well for ziney activities. Not pictured is my A5 notebooks for collecting quotes as well as planning out various projects, both of which fit quite nicely in there. I think I’ve finally settled in.

How about you? Do you have a zinemaker travel it? If yes, what’s inside?

Until next time, spread a little sunshine…

