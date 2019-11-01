ZineWriMo 2019 Day 1: Brainstorms & Thought Gardens

Hello, and happy November, zine friends! Also happy Friday!

Today we begin! It’s time for that glorious ZineWriMo time of year, and the very first day of this glorious month is reserved for…

Brainstorming Day! Come Up With ZineWriMo Ideas

I can never decide whether I like the term ‘brainstorm’ or ‘thought garden’ more, but either way, I love having this first day of the month to scribble down every possibility for what may come. While the ideas need to be honed and shaped, the pure brilliance (and a bit of intimidation!) of the blank page ready and waiting.

As I’ve mentioned, I love the rush of a big to-do list and lots of zine activities, but I always want ZineWriMo to be on the more relaxing side of things. Let’s face it, we’re getting to the ‘extra rough for many’ section of an especially rough year, so relaxation is always appreciated.

So for me? My goals for ZineWriMo are to post every day to the prompts and to get my next Missive out (an extra big Missive because I haven’t made one in a bit). My brainstorming will revolve around what to put into the Missive and trying to manage my habitual urge to do all of the things all of the time.

What are your storms and gardens for this ZineWriMo? Anything particular in mind? Let me know in the comments, and let me know if you’re joining in. I’ll be listing participants at the end of each post so we can all say hi and take a peek at what everyone is doing.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine!

