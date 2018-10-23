ZineWriMo 2018 is Coming!

First off: I don’t want this post to be seen as me taking any credit for ZineWriMo. The entire idea belongs to Kat (Twitter, Instagram), and I am just another happy participant. A happy zine enthusiast who whipped up a daily task list for the month last year and will be doing the same this year.

What’s ZineWriMo?

In Kat’s own words:

ZineWriMo is a new idea that came to me in wanting to combine the original NaNoWriMo and zines! ZineWriMo is November! We focus on making one, or many, zines in November! Our only goal is to create zines, no word count requirement!

While ZineWriMo is a ziney NaNoWriMo alternative, it doesn’t have ‘one goal to rule them all’ like NaNo has. (That being said, hat tip to ‘NaNo rebels’.) ZineWriMo is all about self-set goals and then getting in with the encouragement of the group to reach the goals you’ve set. Then, if you want to, you can join in with the daily prompts.

ZineWriMo has a Facebook group as well as a Twitter hashtag ‘group’(?) going.

Be sure to stop back tomorrow when I reveal the list of prompts for every day of the month!

