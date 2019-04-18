Zine Review: What’s Mine is Yours: The Zine Gang Distro Origin Story

What’s Mine is Yours: The Zine Gang Distro Origin Story

Mel Buttigieg

https://www.instagram.com/zinegangdistro/

https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/ZineGangDistro

What’s Mind is Yours is an A7 black and white zine about how Zine Gang Distro got started.

This is going to be a short and sweet review, but I love this zine to bits and want to share.

What’s Mind is Yours is a cute and relatable mini about moving in with someone and the level of sharing and ‘sharing’ that can happen when you do. Sharing of things turns into sharing that zine love…

I’m trying not to give too much away, but even if I have, check this one out. It’s fun and good for a smile.

