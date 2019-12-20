Zine Review: (Untitled)

(Untitled)

Untitled is an A6 black and white zine exploring concepts of love and sex through question and anonymous answer.

I’ve been in two minds about reviewing this zine, but I hope it’ll be clear in the review why I decided to go ahead.

Untitled is a zine launches right into the subjects of love in sex two different sets of questions (one for each topic – each with four questions). Anonymous people respond to questions like ‘who was your first love’ and ‘what did sex mean to you when you were 16’. Some answers are handwritten, others typed, and many include little drawings as well, adding a fun extra touch of personality to the responders.

I absolutely love the concept of this zine. The questions are easy to understand and leave room for both long and short answers. I like that they explored both love and sex at the same time but in a way that makes it clear that they are two different subjects.

The variety of answers covered a variety of emotions. Sadness, humour, happiness, and even being unsure. Some people have lost their first loves or become entirely disenchanted, while others have lives with their first loves. On the sex side of things, there is a part to draw your favourite sexual position, which led to an assortment of sweet and some funny drawings. (One had a bit of a diagram! Love it.)

The aesthetics suit this zine quite nicely in that it’s about the questions and the answers, and it doesn’t feel lacking. However, this does lead into a couple of nitpicks. The pages are landscape but not all in the same direction. I’m a little embarrassed to say that I was turning things around and actually went in the wrong reading direction at one point. It’s a small thing but very noticeable to me.

My other nitpick is the old one in that there aren’t any contact details or even a name to go on, so I can’t credit the maker or makers of this zine. (If you know, please let me know.) No title makes my detective efforts a bit more difficult.

That being said, I really enjoyed this zine – and I’d love to see more like it. The variety of answers, the different perspectives, and, of course, the subject matter. If you see a copy and enjoy the topics, then pick it up.

