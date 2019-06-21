Zine Reviews

Zine Review: Things To Do After a Long/Hard Day

Things To Do After a Long/Hard Day
Crash Reynolds
https://utopiabycrash.wixsite.com/hello
https://www.instagram.com/indeliblecrash/

Things To Do After a Long/Hard Day is a black and green A7 text mini-zine where the title explains what it’s all about. Mostly.

This zine is a brilliant reminder that you shouldn’t judge a zine by its cover, title, or even first page.

I opened this mini-zine to find the expected numbered list with some expected ideas – “read a book” – as well as some unexpected ideas that made me smile: “convince someone to make your favourite dinner”. But around the mid-point in the zine, things take a slightly odd turn. Crash keeps to the numbered list format, but the zine becomes part ideas list and part strange-but-true life story in the process.

I don’t want to give away too much, so I will say that I greatly enjoyed this zine, the unexpected turn, and the reminder that you don’t always know how something is going to end.

