Zine Review: Sugar Needle 36

Sugar Needle 36: Licorice is Sexy

Phlox & Corina

Sugar Needle 34 is a US vertical half-fold that is mostly black and white with some hand colouring. It contains reviews of treats, a piece on a tour of the Jelly Belly factory, and more.

Once more, this sweet-toothed lady ventures into dangerous territory… What can I say? I love sweets, and I didn’t know that I could enjoy a candy review zine so much when it’s unlikely I’ll ever get my hands on the sweets reviewed. (Unless someone has a source of pumpkin Pocky and dark chocolate mint M&Ms…)

Sugar Needle 36 opens with the usual ‘life between issues’ introduction before diving head first with a review of ’16 Candles’ cake candy that didn’t really do much for Phlox. From there, we have a mix of reviews and longer article-like pieces.

You never know exactly what you’ll find in Sugar Needle, which makes it all the more enjoyable. There is a funny short interview with the cover artist (who just so happens to be Mr Corina) and even some zine reviews thrown in the sweet mix. The variety just works for me. The whole zine gives off the vibe of friends with great senses of humour just having a good time.

More and more I find myself hoping that this series is still going so I can send them some Australian treats sometime.

Definitely check it out (and check out my review of Sugar Needle 34 here: http://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-sugar-needle-34).

