Zine Review: My Favourite Graphs

My Favourite Graphs

Saff Miro

https://www.instagram.com/saffmiro/

My Favourite Graphs is an A7 colour mini-zine of funny graphs and pie charts.

I do love a funny chart or graph, and this zine hits that spot. I’m not sure which one is my favourite – the Batman bar graph or the ‘likelihood of eating something healthy’ line chart. Either way, I was smiling all the way through.

I have to give a big hat tip to Saff because the colour in this zine comes from gel pens! (Or another coloured pen; I could be mistaken.) The colours are fun and shiny, and I’m impressed by how much work it must have been to put colour into every single copy of the zine.

This is a quick read but a fun and colourful one that I’ve flipped through a few times. One to check out.

